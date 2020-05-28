Did you know: Not Sanjeev Kumar but Dilip Kumar was the original choice for Thakur's role in Sholay

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was the first choice for playing Thakur in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay. However, he rejected this role only to regret about the same later on.

There are numerous movies that leave a deep impact on the minds of the audience for the longest possible time. One such movie is the 1975 blockbuster hit Sholay which continues to be an all-time favourite of the Indian movie lovers even now. There are numerous interesting facts related to the movie which are known to only a few people. One such fact is that almost every actor wanted to play the role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay.

However, all of them were made clear by Ramesh Sippy later on that they will have to do their assigned roles. We all know that veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar portrayed the iconic role of Thakur in Sholay. However, did you know that Dilip Kumar was originally considered for this particular role in the movie? Yes, that’s right. He was the first choice for playing Thakur in Sholay but the actor rejected the offer stating that there is no variety in this role.

This is how the role then went to Sanjeev Kumar and the rest is history. The actor gave his best and made Thakur a historic and iconic character which will be remembered for generations. Dilip Kumar has admitted in multiple interviews that he regrets not doing Thakur’s role in Sholay. The actor has revealed in one of his interviews that there are a total number of four movies that he regrets rejecting which are Baiju Bawra, Pyaasa, Zanjeer, and Sholay which were later considered cult classics in the history of Bollywood.

Check out the video below:

(ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar & wife Saira Banu remember how Rishi Kapoor kept their bond alive by personally visiting them)

Credits :Youtube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×