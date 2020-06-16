Did you know: Not Sushant Singh Rajput, but Shahid Kapoor was the first choice for Shuddh Desi Romance

Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on 14th June gave a stellar performance in Shuddh Desi Romance. However, this movie was originally offered to Shahid Kapoor.

The Bollywood film industry lost a true gem on 14th June after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. According to police reports, the actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was 34 at the time of his death. Sushant’s death has sent a shockwave across the entertainment industry as well as the entire nation. Some of the celebs including , Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Krystal D’Souza, and others attended his funeral that was held on Monday.

Sushant had signed the film titled Shuddh Desi Romance after making his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2013. It also featured Vaani Kapoor and in the lead roles. However, as per the latest reports, this romantic drama was originally offered to . This revelation was once made by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baaraat fame. However, the actor could not be roped in because of a lack of dates and delays in the project.

Thus, the role went to Sushant Singh Rajput and Shuddh Desi Romance proved to be one of the most successful movies in his career. The talented actor initially began his career in acting in the Indian television industry with shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After that, he made an official entry into Bollywood in 2013. Another one of his best movies is the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper.

