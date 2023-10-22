Did you know OMG 2 star Pankaj Tripathi's first pay cheque had late Sridevi's signature? Actor REVEALS

One of the popular actors in the industry, Pankaj Tripathi played a very small role in Boney Kapoor, and Sridevi produced the Hindi film Run. Now, during a recent interview, the actor revealed that he received his first paycheck for Run which had the signature of late actress Sridevi. He also opened up about working with Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and praised the latter.

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his first pay cheque had late Sridevi's signature

During a recent interview with The Indian Express, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that his first pay cheque as an actor had the late actress Sridevi's signature on it.

He also opened up about Janhvi Kapoor and praised the latter. The actor worked with her and played the role of a father in Gunjan Saxena. Talking about Jahnvi, Pankaj added that she is a "good girl and very hardworking" and respects him a lot.

When asked if it is normal for actors to go to someone's house to prepare for a performance, Pankaj shared that it is not very normal. “We actors meet in the office for reading sessions, but she made an effort, and the director told me that she wanted to visit my house. I said, ‘Yes she can come," he said.

During the same interview, Tripathi mentioned that he will always help and respect his co-actors and rising actors. He said that he will always want them to do well in life and" learn art in the best possible manner." Pankaj also added that he often works with newcomers and makes sure they feel comfortable.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in OMG 2. He has Main Atal Hoon, Metro In Dino, and Stree 2 in the pipeline. He recently received his National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Mimi.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi shares pic with wife and daughter after winning National Award for Mimi, thanks fans