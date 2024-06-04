Did you know Panchayat’s ‘Prahladcha’ Faisal Malik was once ousted from an Amitabh Bachchan project?

Prahladcha has left the entire internet emotional in the third season of the TVF series Panchayat. Played by actor Faisal Malik, as much as the character was written well, it was translated even better on the screen. If you didn’t know this, much before venturing into mainstream acting, Faisal used to work behind the scenes and it was during those days only that he was shown doors from an Amitabh Bachchan project.

Why was Faisal Malik ousted from a Big B project?

In an interview with The Lallantop, the actor revealed that it was his first time meeting Big B and also getting to work with him on a show alongside Anurag Kashyap. He shared, “I was half excited because I was getting to meet Bachchan sahab. As soon as I saw him, I thought to hell with the work and I presented my copy to him for an autograph.”

Faisal Malik praised the hospitality of Big B and revealed that the food kept coming in front of him and one wouldn’t be able to finish one dish before they presented a new one. The actor recalled informing Bachchan that he is from Allahabad and getting offered til ke laddu (sesame laddus) in return.

“I thought he wouldn’t be able to eat it because of his age. Sorry, I shouldn’t say this. But when the laddus arrived, he ate two before me. I thought he was lying about his age; he is still very much young”, shared Malik.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor further shared that the man giving narration to Big B was overconfident and it took no time for the Don actor to specifically point out a mistake on page 62. Faisal revealed, “He remembered all 120 pages of the script. He didn’t even have to look at the script to point out the mistake.”

It was when Big B asked Faisal, ‘When do you think we should shoot this?’, he thought of being honest and responded with, ‘Sir, we shouldn’t shoot this now. We should shoot this after six months.’ Faisal recalled that while stepping downstairs after the meeting, he was told, ‘You don’t work on this project. You leave it,’ because I spoke the truth.”

