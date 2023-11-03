Did you know Pankaj Tripathi ate only khichdi for 60 days while playing role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee?

Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his simplicity, has a deep affinity for home-cooked meals, particularly his favorite dish, khichdi. In a recent revelation, the actor shared that during the shooting of Ravi Jadhav's film Main Atal Hoon, where he portrays the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he immersed himself in the emotional depths of his character by exclusively consuming khichdi.

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Tripathi revealed, "During the shooting of 'Atal,' which spanned about 60 days, I stuck to a diet of khichdi, and I cooked it myself." He further explained his rationale behind not allowing anyone else to prepare it or ordering from a restaurant, saying, "You can never be sure how others might make it. I prefer to keep it simple with just dal, rice, and locally sourced vegetables, without the addition of oils or spices.