Did you know Pankaj Tripathi fainted while shooting THIS scene in Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath?

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the phenomenal actors in Bollywood who has been winning hearts with his class-apart acting prowess. After years of struggle, Tripathi bagged a pivotal role in Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 blockbuster crime-thriller, Gangs Of Wasseypur and he hasn’t looked back ever since. Hailed as a star of the OTT space, Tripathi has starred in some of the best web shows and films such as Mirzapur, Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, Ludo, and critically acclaimed Kaagaz. The versatile actor who is currently winning hearts with his top-notch performance in the Akshay Kumar-starrer, OMG 2, Tripathi has now revealed how he fainted on the sets of Agneepath.

When Pankaj Tripathi fainted on the sets of Agneepath

In an interview with Mashable India, the Mirzapur actor said that while shooting for his death scene in Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath, he held his breath for so long that he fainted and the camera kept rolling. Tripathi was talking about the scene where Roshan is seen stabbing him. Recalling how he went too far with his reaction to Hrithik stabbing him, the actor said, “In that scene, since he had to stab me 3-4 times. I held my breath reaction ke chakkar mein (in an attempt to react). I didn’t know how a person felt when he is stabbed. So, if you watch that scene closely, you will see my eyes are completely red. One can only one's imagination. I remember in the second or third take, I fainted for a few seconds. I fell."

He added, “While the camera was rolling, I had a blackout and I fell because I must have held my breath for too long. People gathered around me quickly, and splashed water on my face. I came to my senses to see so many people are surrounding me.”

Hrithik Roshan’s Agneepath

In the 2012 Hrithik Roshan-starrer Agneepath, Pankaj played one of the sidekicks of Kaancha Cheena, film’s lead antagonist played by Sanjay Dutt. Whereas, Hrithik Roshan was seen playing the iconic character of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the remake of the 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer blockbuster drama, Agneepath, Hrithik’s Agneepath starred Priyanka Chopra and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

About OMG 2

Led by Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy, OMG – Oh My God!, which starred Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Govind Namdeo, and others in key roles.

