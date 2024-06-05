Did you know Paresh Rawal’s Hungama and Hulchul have a Hera Pheri’s Baburao connection?

No matter what genre of films you enjoy, but if you’re an avid Paresh Rawal fan, you must have watched three of his epic comedy films namely Hera Pheri, Hungama, and Hulchul.

While the actor has showcased his acting prowess in all of these movies, there’s also something common among them that only a keen observer would have noticed. Well, if you’re eager to learn what are we talking about then read on!

Did you know Hungama and Hulchul also had a reference to Paresh Rawal’s character in Hera Pheri?

In the 2000 film Hera Pheri, Paresh Rawal’s character is named Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, often referred to as Babu Bhaiya. The old man who is in desperate need of money became so popular that the senior actor was often addressed by his name by the audience.

In fact, in the film 2003 film Hungama when we took a closer look at the advert that mentions that Nandan Apte aka Nandu (played by Aftab Shivdasani) is missing, we observe that the name of his father is Seth Baburao Ganpatrao Apte.

Another interesting reference from Hera Pheri was unearthed in the 2004 movie Hulchul. In the scene where Suniel Shetty aka Veeru cleverly brings in his clan inside the wedding venue of Anjali, he addresses Murari (played by Paresh Rawal) as Babu Bhaiya.

When Kunal Kemmu called Hera Pheri one of his all-time favorite films

Advertisement

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who recently made his directorial debut with the comic caper Madgaon Express, was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the interview, he stated that Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri, and Hangover are his all-time favorite films.

He added, “Andaz Apna Apna by far. People of my age, generation, decade have Andaaz Apna Apna as their go-to film. Just to be mentioned in the same category of these films is a huge honour. I won't say that I wanted to derive from those films, but those films have been part of my ecosystem.”

Paresh Rawal’s work front

The ace comedian who has worked across genres in his acting career is currently busy with his upcoming drama film Sarfira with Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas. He will also be a part of the entertainer Welcome To The Jungle.

ALSO READ: Paresh Rawal announces his upcoming film The Taj Story, movie to go on floors in July