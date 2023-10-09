Did you know Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took pheras on THIS Sonam Kapoor-Farhan Akhtar song? WATCH

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s dreamy wedding took place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur last month. While it has been a few weeks since they tied the knot, fans are still not over the beautiful pictures and videos from their big day. Parineeti’s fan clubs often post unseen moments from their wedding festivities, leaving us in awe. Now, we have come across another video of Parineeti and Raghav taking pheras, while a singer croons a lovely song picturized by Sonam Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar. Can you guess which song it is? Read on to find out!

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha take pheras as THIS song plays in the background

The video shows Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha taking pheras in the beautiful floating mandap. Their family members, as well as photographers, are seen around them. Meanwhile, a singer is also seen crooning ‘O Rangrez’, a romantic song from Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The beautiful music of the song then plays in the background while the couple continues taking pheras.

Check out the lovely video below!

Meanwhile, a day after their wedding ceremony, Parineeti and Raghav shared ethereal pictures from their wedding day. Parineeti looked gorgeous in a beige Manish Malhotra lehenga with emerald jewellery, while Raghav wore an ivory sherwani designed by his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva.

Sharing the pictures, they wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti also recorded a special song for Raghav Chadha titled ‘O Piya’ that also played at their wedding. Sharing the wedding video, Parineeti wrote, “To my husband …The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa.”

