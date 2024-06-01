Did you know Pashmina Roshan hid her identity while auditioning for Ishq Vishk Rebound? Producer makes BIG revelation

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, co-starring Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. Recently, the producer spilled the beans on casting Pashmina for the titular role in the movie.

Ishq Vishk Reboud producer Ramesh Taurani on casting Pashmina Roshan

In a conversation with Forbes, Ramesh Taurani, the producer of Ishq Vishk Rebound, shared that Pashmina Roshan’s casting followed due process. He mentioned that finding the right actor for Pashmina’s role was challenging, and they auditioned nearly 12 actors before selecting her. Taurani revealed that when they auditioned Pashmina, they had no idea she was the daughter of Bollywood musician and producer Rajesh Roshan.

She disclosed this only after being finalized and signed for the film, impressing them with her audition. He also noted that during the shoot, neither Rajesh Roshan nor Hrithik Roshan, who both have a good relationship with him, called in to ask for any favors for Pashmina.

Ishq Vishk Rebound Teaser

This sequel promises to dive into contemporary relationship dynamics, making you question whether to hold on or move on. With its modern twist on classic themes, Ishq Vishk Rebound is set to captivate a new generation. Get ready for an extraordinary love story that breaks the mold.

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk, which was the Bollywood debut for Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The original film, beloved for its charming love story, resonated with millions. Nearly two decades later, the sequel features Gen Z actors in lead roles, including Pashmina Roshan , Hrithik Roshan's cousin, who is making her big Bollywood debut alongside Rohit Saraf , Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani, the sequel aims to continue the legacy of the cherished romantic comedy, captivating a new generation of audiences with its timeless appeal.

