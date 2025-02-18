Did you know Prateik Babbar’s bride Priya Banerjee's mangalsutra has unique connection to his mother Smita Patil?

After dating each other for a few years, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee tied the knot on Valentine’s Day, 2025. The couple looked stunning on their bid day. It has now been learned that the bride’s mangalsutra has a unique connection to her groom’s late mother Smita Patil.

According to a recent report in Filmfare, Priya Banerjee’s mangalsutra was made from Smita Patil’s earrings. Prateik Babbar’s mother was meant to wear the earrings after his birth. The actor chose to transform them into his new wife’s mangalsutra to pay tribute to his mother.

Have a closer look at Priya’s mangalsutra here!

Prateik and Priya also got married in his mother’s house. Talking about it in an interview with the Hindustan Times, she revealed that Smita Patil wanted to raise Prateik at the Rock Cliff house. She said, “And, we believe that it was her gift to us that she wanted us to get married in that house and so we did.” Priya further mentioned that they were able to feel her presence during the wedding.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee wore stunning ivory outfits designed by Tarun Tahiliani for their wedding. Sharing their official wedding announcement on Instagram, Priya wrote, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime.” After completing the rituals on February 14, they came out and posed for the paparazzi. They also shared sweet and affectionate moments.

Advertisement

On the work front, Prateik Babbar was recently seen in the movie Dhoom Dhaam. The wedding-themed action comedy starred Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in the lead. Directed by Rishab Seth, Dhoom Dhaam was released on Netflix on February 14.

Looking ahead, Prateik is gearing up for the release of Sikandar. The action entertainer is headlined by Salman Khan. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The teaser has been released but the first look of the cast apart from Salman is yet to be unveiled.

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is slated to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2025.