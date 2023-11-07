Did you know Priyanka Chopra once shot scene standing in bucket of hot water wearing chiffon saree? Here's why

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has explored a wide range of movie genres in her Bollywood career, from thrillers and romances to the classic song-and-dance sequences in beautiful Switzerland. When Priyanka Chopra Jonas was young, she didn't imagine that she would end up doing glamorous and typical Bollywood roles like her favorite actors, Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. She recently recalled a time when she was shooting in the snowy mountains of Switzerland and had to stand in a bucket of hot water while wearing a chiffon saree.

Priyanka Chopra on shooting in a chiffon saree in snow-clad mountains

During a recent interaction with Bhumi Pednekar at the Jio MAMI Mumbai film fest, Priyanka Chopra shared how, during a shoot in the snowy Swiss mountains, she had to stand in a bucket of hot water, wearing a chiffon saree, even though her co-star was warmly dressed. She said, “So when I started doing it and for the first time, oh I will never forget this, I was in a chiffon saree, in Jungfrau, Switzerland, in a green saree. Obviously, the guy is dressed in head-to-toe fur and I am in a blouse and chiffon saree and I was standing in a bucket of hot water for the close-up. And I am saying the lines like this, (chatters teeth) and on top of it there is a helicopter above because we are taking a helicopter shot.”

She further mentioned that during the shoot, her co-actor was trying to keep her warm by placing a hot water bucket under her saree. She emphasized that this experience wasn't glamorous. For her, the true glamour of the movies shifted from appearance to understanding and portraying various characters. While she still appreciates the beauty of certain aspects, her focus turned to the possibilities within her roles and the joy of the work itself.

Priyanka Chopra reveals she wasn’t a fan of movies during her childhood

Priyanka Chopra also revealed that during her early years, she didn't look up to Bollywood in the same way, but she couldn't envision herself ever doing what her forever “girl crushes”, Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, could do. She mentioned that during her upbringing, she didn't fantasize about running in slow motion with flowing hair and sarees, despite her love for movies.

She further mentioned that during her childhood, she wasn't a big fan of movies. Her father was more into music, so their home was filled with music, including artists like Lata Mangeshkar, the Beatles, and Sahir Ludhianvi's poetry. Her father had a sense of humor and would mimic things, but she didn't grow up thinking that it was amazing. She added, “I used to love MD and Sri ma’am, of course, a girl crushes forever. I think I thought that’s not real, human beings don’t do that. That’s not a job. Wo to Sridevi karti hai, tum thodi na kar sakti hi. (Sridevi can do that, not you). It was never an aspiration or ambition either.”

