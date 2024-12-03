Did you know Priyanka Chopra started her production house as Plan B before entering Hollywood? Actress' mom Madhu Chopra spills the beans

Back in 2000, when Priyanka Chopra won the coveted beauty pageant, only a handful of people believed she was meant for bigger things in life. Today, she dons multiple hats and oscillates between Hollywood and Bollywood to keep her global fans entertained. Apart from being an ace actress, she is also the founder of her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP). But did you know it was her backup plan before she decided to move to Hollywood to find work?

During a heart-to-heart with Something Bigger Show on YouTube, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, recalled the advice she gave her daughter before she moved to Hollywood. The mommy dearest told PeeCee to have a safety net before leaving her established career in Bollywood to work in Tinseltown. This was when they started Purple Pebble Productions, which was the actress’ Plan B.

Madhu stated that when Priyanka Chopra got the opportunity to work in Hollywood, she reminded her that she was at the peak of her career in Bollywood. But if she wants to go to the US and start struggling from the bottom up, she should have something to fall back on here.

“Don’t just abandon everything and go,” she advised her daughter, adding that if PC has something back home, she will feel confident and less worried. “That’s how we started Purple Pebble Productions. It was more like our plan B,” stated Madhu Chopra.

Luckily, as the Kaminey actress flourished across the ocean, so did her production house. Today, PPP only makes regional films, and Priyanka uses her platform and voice to give opportunities to newcomers, be it a writer, director, or actor. “She had it hard, so she wants to give a platform to others,” expressed Dr Madhu.

For the unknown, PeeCee has bankrolled many movies across languages. Her second production venture, Ventilator, was critically acclaimed and won several accolades, including three National Film Awards.

Along with that, the Marathi-language drama film Paani also won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation. She also co-produced movies like The Sky Is Pink and was an executive producer for The White Tiger and To Kill A Tiger.

