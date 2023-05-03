Why did Priyanka Chopra’s father impose strict rules when she was 16? Citadel actress reveals

Priyanka Chopra is an inspiration for millions of women across the world. The ‘Desi Girl’ has crossed all borders and made it big with sheer talent and hard work. The actress is currently all over the news due to her stunning Met Gala look. Recently, in an interview, the actress revealed that her late father, Ashok Chopra had imposed strict rules on her when she returned from the United States at the age of 16. From installing bars on windows to not letting her wear jeans, the actress recalls what she went through.

‘I thought I was invincible’

Priyanka Chopra returned to India from the United States at the age of 16, and the two years following her return, the actress believes she was ‘arrogant’ and ‘vain’. She recalled that a boy jumped onto her balcony one night and her father became paranoid after this incident. Her father even put bars on her windows and set other strict rules. Priyanka said, “My dad was super paranoid because he sent to America a 12-year-old with braids and trying to be cool, so I got my hair blown out that was the only thing I had ever done, come back after all of these American hormones and the food. I come back a little bit more woman than my dad would have anticipated at 16. When I went back to India and I was in this small town and I was peacocking like I peacocked in my American high school I had boys follow me home.”

While at that time Priyanka believed that she was ‘invincible’ and she could get away with anything, she got scared when the boy jumped onto her balcony late at night. Seeing the boy outside her bedroom, she screamed and went to her father. The next day her father said, “That’s it, you’re gonna need rules.” Her father asked her to wear loose clothes and only Indian suits, and Priyanka also had a driver to drive her everywhere. Talking about the incident on the show, Priyanka shared, “I didn't understand the gravity of it. I thought I was invincible. I think about it now. How did I get away with this s*** that I did? I feel so bad for my dad.”

Work front

Priyanka’s American web series Citadel which is an action thriller released recently. The actress made stunning appearances at the promotions. The series also stars Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. The Indian version of Citadel will have Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead and the shooting has already begun. Furthermore, the actress will be seen in a highly anticipated movie - Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

