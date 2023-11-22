Did you know R Madhavan wanted to marry Juhi Chawla after watching Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak?

R. Madhavan and Juhi Chawla are two of the most talented and respected actors in showbiz. Recently, the duo collaborated on the OTT series The Railway Men which was based on the Bhopal gas tragedy. Madhavan has also confessed that he once wanted to marry Juhi after watching a film of hers. Let's find out what he said.

R. Madhavan wanted to marry Juhi Chawla

R. Madhavan and Juhi Chawla have been receiving praise for their performance in the newly released web series The Railway Men. In a video released by Netflix, the 3 Idiots actor confessed something related to Juhi. After the actress explained her reason for joining the series, Madhavan spilled the beans and said that he wanted to marry her once.

He said, "Luckily you said yes. I must tell you, I want to make a confession in front of everyone. When I watched Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, I had told mom 'I want to marry Juhi Chawla'. That was the only aim, to marry Juhi Chawla."

He further added that he could not work with Juhi as she came on board after he had shot for his portions.

About Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is a 1988 romantic musical film helmed by Mansoor Khan. It starred Aamir Khan (in his debut role) and Juhi Chawla. The film was based on classic romantic tales and turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. It also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

R Madhavan and Juhi Chawla's work front

Madhavan, meanwhile, was recently seen in The Railway Men which is based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Apart from him, it also stars Juhi Chawla, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan. The series is created and directed by Shiv Rawail and written by Aayush Gupta.

Madhavan had also appeared in Dhokha: Round D Corner. He is now gearing up for the release of the Hindi remake of Vash and a film called Amriki Pandit. Apart from these, the actor is also doing two Tamil films. Juhi, on the other hand, was recently seen along with Babil in Friday Night Plan.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Madhavan spoke about how he has sleepwalked through certain films and some of them end up doing well. He said, "So, if I can sleepwalk through a project and is something I have done before, it is disqualified for me.”

ALSO READ: The Railway Men’s R Madhavan believes he has done films where he’s ‘sleepwalking’; reveals worst part