Did you know Radhika Apte & husband Benedict Taylor didn't click a single picture at their 2012 wedding?

Radhika Apte, who often floors the audience with her work every time she comes on screen, equally enjoys staying off the radar. The actress loves sharing tidbits of her life on social media but doesn't do it often. In fact, one may rarely find any photos of Radhika and her husband Benedict Taylor on the gram. Well, the actress revealed that there's a reason behind that. Turns out, that while she's not too fond of clicking photos, her husband Benedict is even 'worse'.

In fact, the couple don't have a single picture from their 2012 wedding. Recalling the same, Radhika told India Today, "When I got married to Benedict 10 years ago, we forgot to click pictures. We had a DIY marriage. We called our friends, made food ourselves, had the wedding at a place in Northern England, and partied. But no pictures, even though half of our friends were photographers, none of them too clicked any pictures. We were all so drunk. So I don't have any pictures of my wedding. Which is nice in a different way."

She further added, "My husband is worse, he clicks no pictures at all. But, now when we go for holidays we try to click something at least." However, both Radhika and Benedict rarely share anything on the gram.

Radhika and Benedict got married in 2012 and they keep dividing their time between Mumbai and London. As per reports, the couple met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a sabbatical to learn contemporary dance and began living together soon. They had a small wedding in 2012 before an official ceremony in 2013.

On the work front, the actress was most recently seen in Forensic alongside Vikrant Massey. Her next outing will be in Vikram Vedha which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

