Did you know Rajkumar Hirani rewrote Sanjay Dutt's Lage Raho Munna Bhai script? Swanand Kirkire reveals

Lage Raho Munna Bhai is the sequel to the 2003 release Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role, the film performed superbly at the box office and even after all these years, this film is still in everyone's heart. But did you know Hirani rewrote the whole script for Lago Raho Munna Bhai? In a new interview, lyricist Swanand Kirkire revealed the reason behind it.

Rajkumar Hirani rewrote Sanjay Dutt's Lage Raho Munna Bhai script for THIS reason

Lage Raho Munna Bhai which promoted the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi began with a different script. Lyricist Swanand Kirkire recently told Mashable India, “Lage Raho Munna Bhai was to be made in a certain way, but then Sanjay Dutt got a haircut in the middle of the film’s shoot. So, it created some tension and the film’s shoot was stalled.”

He added, “When the shoot of the film was stopped, Raju rewrote the entire film. Then we see the film we see.”

In the film, Dutt is cast opposite Vidya Balan. She played the role of a radio jockey. Arshad Warsi reprised his role of Circuit, which he aced in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Earlier in an interview, Rajkumar Hirani mentioned that he was initially hesitant about casting Dutt as Munna Bhai. But he was convinced after watching the actor’s superhit Vaastav.

He said, “I saw Vaastav 10-15 times, and upon observing his performance in the film, I got convinced that Sanju would do a fantastic job of playing Munna." The combination of the actor's tough exterior and the soft interior, with his lovely smile and droopy eyes, made the director believe that Sanjay Dutt was the right choice for Munna Bhai.

