Did you know Rajkumar Hirani wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan in his previous movies? Dunki director REVEALS

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday, the actor double-treated his fans. He first gave them a glimpse of himself outside his Mumbai house Mannat and then met with them at a special meet and greet. The King of Bollywood also dropped the teaser of his upcoming comedy film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. During the event, the filmmaker revealed that he wanted to cast SRK in his first film after graduating from a film institute.

Rajkumar Hirani revealed he wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan in his first film

The special birthday event of Shah Rukh Khan was attended by the team of Dunki who interacted with a theatre full of avid SRK fans. During the interaction, they made some interesting revelations. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani said that while he was studying at a film institute, he thought of casting Shah Rukh in his first film which he would be making after his graduation.

He said, “I used to study at a film institute and I used to wonder, ‘I am graduating from here, but who would work with me?’ I used to look at big stars like Bachchan sahab and think, ‘Why would a star like him work with me?'"

In a video that surfaced online, Hirani can be seen saying that the thought came to him after he watched SRK’s TV series Circus. He said, “So, one day, in my hostel’s TV room, I was watching Circus. In a particular scene, a young actor was performing at a platform. It was a big monologue. I thought, ‘Who is this guy? This is so wonderful. He is not a big actor. I can take him in my film after I graduate’.”

Take a look:

Rajkumar Hirani’s work front

The reason why Rajkumar Hirani is called the most successful filmmaker of Bollywood is that he has movies like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju in his kitty. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama film Dunki which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The movie is expected to be released internationally on December 21, 2023, and a day later, on December 22, 2023, domestically.

