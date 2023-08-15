Did you know Rajkummar Rao auditioned for Boogie Woogie to see Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat?

Rajkummar Rao is one of the prolific Bollywood actors whose acting prowess needs no introduction. From Love Sex Aur Dhoka to Kai Po Che! and from Shahid to Stree, the actor has acted in a plethora of commercially and critically acclaimed films and has given his finest in almost all genres. Apart from being a phenomenal actor, Rajkummar Rao is also an impressive dancer, who often leaves his fans and audiences stunned with his killer dance moves. Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming OTT venture, Guns and Gulaabs, has now opened up about how he once auditioned for the popular dance reality show, Boogie Woogie.

Rajkummar Rao auditioned for Boogie Woogie when he was in Class 10

In an exclusive conversation with India Today.In, the actor shared an interesting trivia about himself about how before stepping into the field of acting he tried his hands on dancing and auditioned for Boogie Woogie. Spilling some beans about the same, Rajkummar said, “So sitting in Gurgaon, there was this dance reality show, in fact, the first dance reality show, if I am not wrong, which was Boogie Woogie. I used to, of course, watch it. I was a big fan of the show and I got to know that they were auditioning and the auditions are in Bombay. And I always wanted to go to Bombay. I remember I was in class 10th, I think, in 2000, and I always wanted to go to the city and just try and see the actors.”

Despite being a good dancer, Rao got rejected from the audition for the dance reality show. But destiny had something big for him in the store and it was after rejection from the dance show he thought of becoming an actor. Shedding light on the same, Rao revealed, "It was then that I decided that this is what I wanted to do. I want to be an actor in films. So me and my brother, who is just four years younger than me, went to Mumbai to audition for Boogie Woogie and didn't get selected. Not because I was very serious about that or because I had to make a career in dance.”

Rajkummar Rao wanted to visit Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

Talking about his dream of visiting two of the megastars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s homes in Mumbai, Rajkummar further quipped, “I think for me it was an excuse to visit Bombay and just see my dream city. To visit Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat, I could see Bachchan sir's house and see some actors. I also wanted to see shoots happening. At that point in time, in the 90s, everything about the actors was a mystery, unlike now where everything is on social media. Every day of what you do, where you live, how you live, everything is available."

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in the highly-anticipated web series, Guns and Gulaabs, where he will share screen space with south superstar Dulquer Salmaan, Gourav Adarsh, Gulshan Devaiah, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja A Gor, and TJ Bhanu. Guns and Gulaabs will begin streaming on August 18 on a leading OTT platform.

