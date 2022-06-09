Did you know Rajkummar Rao had advised Nushrratt Bharuccha to take Pyaar Ka Punchnama?

Nushratt Bharuccha has been in the industry for longer than you think as the actress made a quiet Hindi film debut, in Jai Santoshi Maa (2006), but only found recognition after a few years with films like ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Chhalaang’ and ‘Chhorii’. Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’. Presently, Nushratt is one of the leading actresses in B-town. Recently, she talked to the Indian Express regarding her film Pyaar Ka Punchanama which also stars Kartik Aaryan, and revealed that it was Rajkummar Rao who advised her to do that film.

While talking to the news portal, the actress said, she had refused to do Pyaar Ka Punchanama as after the success of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ (LSD), she wanted to do films in that genre and that it was her LSD co-stars, Raj (Rajkummar Rao) and Amit (Sial) who convinced her to do the film. Recalling Rajkummar's advice, Nushratt said, that her co-star said, “Many people don’t get this kind of opportunity. Just do it even if you don’t want to right now. You will reach a phase in your life when you’ll pick what you want to do.”

She also talked about her upcoming movie Janhit Mein Jaari and said that ever since the trailer of her film came out, she was being asked how and why she decided to do a film with an ensemble cast. "It is not an ensemble film. It is a film led by one actor. The actor just happens to be female," Nushratt said.

Talking more about the film, she said, “When today there is a woman headlining a film, why can’t it be called her film? I am not a new girl. Why can’t you call it a Nushratt Bharuccha film? Why is it so difficult to give that due to a female actor? I don’t know. Is it because I don’t have that kind of support or backing, or I don’t have people posting about me? I have never had it. I have never had machinery working around me.”

To note, her upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ traces the journey of a woman from a small town in Madhya Pradesh who faces challenges due to social taboo around condoms, as she fights back against her family and the neighbourhood. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Jai Basantu Singh. The film is set to be theatrically released on June 10.