Did you know Rajkummar Rao was initially supposed to play the lead in Gangs Of Wasseypur? Read on

Gangs Of Wasseypur is considered one of the modern-day cults from Bollywood. The Anurag Kashyap directorial is seen as a groundbreaking film for its unique content in the realm of Hindi cinema. The movie changed the way gangster stories are told in Hindi cinema and is regarded as one of Anurag Kashyap's best works up to now. Recently, Rajkummar Rao who is currently enjoying the success of his recent web series Guns And Gulaabs revealed that he was initially supposed to play the lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Gangs of Wasseypur. Here are more deets on this.

Rajkummar Rao reveals his character in Gangs of Wasseypur was supposed to be a lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao played the role of Shamshad Alam in Gangs of Wasseypur. Although his screen presence was short compared to other roles, it was still quite impactful.

Even as he was gaining recognition in the film industry through movies like Love Sex Aur Dhokha (LSD) and Ragini MMS, Rajkummar readily accepted the role of the small-time goon in Anurag's film without even giving it a second thought. During a recent interaction with Mashable India, the Roohi actor revealed that he was supposed to play the lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film.

He said, “Anurag watched LSD and called me. That was my plan; I was hoping that filmmakers watch LSD and take a shot with me. He told me he was making Gangs of Wasseypur. At that stage, the film was about my character and Nawaz’s. It was about their rivalry. I was thrilled to have gotten an Anurag Kashyap film after LSD, and that too as a parallel lead.”

Rajkummar further added that both he and Nawaz began preparing for their characters by spending around 10 days in the Wasseypur area to familiarize themselves with the local dialect but then Anurag Kashyap changed the plot.

“Then one day, Anurag called me up and told me that he’d changed Gangs of Wasseypur quite a bit and that it was now a two-parter and my character wasn’t going to be as prominent as it originally was. He told me that it was fine if I drop out, but I would never think of it. I was getting to work with Anurag Kashyap, after all,” he said.

About Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap, is a two-part movie. Both parts came out in the year 2012, just months apart, and received wide praise from both critics as well as the audience. The films starred actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, and Piyush Mishra in the main roles. Many other actors also had smaller roles in the film. Alongside Rajkummar, the movie also included Jaideep Ahlawat, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Reema Sen, Jameel Khan, Vipin Sharma, and Zeishan Quadri.

