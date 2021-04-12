Did you know Rajkummar Rao worked for Rs 100 at construction site to get into skin of his role in Citylights?

Rajkummar Rao played the role of an ordinary worker in Citylights and his stint garnered a lot of appreciation.

Rajkummar Rao is one of the actors in Bollywood who is known for his versatility and acting prowess. The actor, who had made his onscreen debut with the 2010 release Rann and Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has come a long way in his career. Not just, Rajkummar won hearts with her onscreen presence and acting skills, he has also managed to carve a niche for himself as an actor who doesn’t mind walking an extra mile for his roles be it undergoing massive transformation or experimenting with his looks.

But did you know, the Hamari Adhuri Kahani actor had worked at a construction site to get into the skin of his character? This happened during the shooting of the 2014 release Citylights. To recall, the actor was seen playing the role of an ordinary worker in the movie and took a different route to get the character right. According to media reports, Rajkummar took up a job at a construction site and slogged there for the entire day carrying cement bags to earn merely Rs 100 for the day. Now this is what you call dedication, isn’t it?

As of now, Rajkummar is basking in the success of his last release Roohi which happens to be a horror comedy and stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. He will be next seen in Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The movie happens to be the sequel of the 2018 release Badhaai Ho which features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the lead.

