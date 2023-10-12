Did you know Rajveer Deol struggled with dyslexia during his school days? Sunny Deol REVEALS

Sunny Deol, who was last seen in the blockbuster film Gadar 2, has recently shared some details about how the Deol family operates. He highlighted that even though they live together, each family member pursues their own life and projects. Sunny Deol also discussed his younger son, Rajveer Deol, who recently appeared in the film titled Dono alongside Paloma Dhillon, and talked about his struggles with dyslexia during his school days.

Sunny Deol on living in a joint family

During a recent interaction with Brut India, speaking about the fact that all Deol family members, including Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Sunny, and his two children, live together in one house, Sunny Deol explained, “I think we all have our own different things. We live together but we do our respective jobs. My kids were studying and working on themselves. I was shooting around. My dad was doing something else, and Bobby was doing something, but we were always together. I remember when we did Apne and Yamla Pagla Deewana together, I thought we were altogether more than being at home because we were working together. It’s great. We do have our own holidays here and there. I fear my dad, they (Rajveer and Karan) fear me, so we are not always in the same room.”

During the same interview, Rajveer Deol shared that Sunny Deol was a strict father in his earlier years, but he has become a more relaxed and easygoing parent now. He said, “He was a strict father, but now he is cool.”

Sunny Deol opens up on Rajveer Deol’s struggle with dyslexia during school days

Sunny commended his son for his strength and mentioned that Rajveer confronted difficulties related to dyslexia in school but didn't let it shape his life. He said, “He was a very naughty boy. He was full of life and he had his way of overcoming the shortcomings of his life. I was proud of him the way he was tackling everything in school.”

He further added, “He was dyslexic, so the issues used to be difficult in school. But we fortunately knew what it was and tackled it pretty well. So, that was the time he had issues with the kids at school. You know how kids are and kids have to handle that themselves. So, he has been focused, determined and he hasn’t taken any of his shortcomings seriously.”

Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon starrer Dono hit the big screen on October 5.

