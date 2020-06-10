Did you know: Ranbir Kapoor used to raid Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s closet for potential gifts for his ‘crushes’?

Ranbir Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni share a bond like no one else. In a throwback interview about the Sanju star, Riddhima revealed that Ranbir eyed her cupboard to find something for his crushes.

Actor is one of the popular names in the industry and off late, he has been in the news over the photos from the dinner held at his place where girlfriend , her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan joined him and his family. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped adorable selfies with Alia, Ranbir, Shaheen, Soni and Neetu on social media that went viral. While Riddhima and Ranbir share a sweet sibling bond like no one else, they have always been each other’s support over the years.

Today, we stumbled upon a throwback interview of Riddhima with Vogue in which she revealed a fun story about Ranbir and his crushes. Before revealing the same, Riddhima shared how Ranbir has been a loving brother to her and that he has been there for always. Not just this, she even revealed how they used to fight like WWE wrestlers as kids and how her daughter Samara enjoys watching them argue even now. But, as the interview progressed, Riddhima shared a story from the time when she was studying in London.

Riddhima revealed that Ranbir always used to eye her closet to find something to give to his crushes back then. She shared that when she was studying in London, Ranbir would look for stuff in her cupboard to give his crushes. Not just this, she shared that when she would return home and one of his crushes would come, they would be wearing the same thing from her closet that Ranbir would give them. Riddhima mentioned that she would ensure that she pulled Ranbir up and asked him about the same back in the days.

Riddhima said, “He has always been open about his personal life with me. One of the funniest things he would do when I was studying in London was raid my cupboard for potential gifts he could give his ‘crushes’. Sometimes, when I was back home, one of them would end up visiting us wearing one of my belongings and I would be like, ‘That’s mine, right?’ making sure I pulled him up.”

Well, that surely gives us an insight about the sibling bond between Riddhima and Ranbir. A while back, Riddhima also gifted a bracelet to Ranbir’s ladylove Alia Bhatt and she shared it on her social media handle too. Recently, when the Kapoor siblings lost their dad , Ranbir has stood by his sister and mom like a rock. Not just this, Alia Bhatt too has been there for Ranbir and his family in the difficult time. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his film, Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. The film stars him and Alia as Shiva and Isha. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . While the official release date is December 4, 2020, a recent report stated that due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the release date may be changed.

