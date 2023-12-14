Did you know Ranbir Kapoor was back on Animal set hours after bringing daughter Raha back home from hospital?

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the glory of his recent hit, Animal. Alongside his flourishing career, he is also savoring the joys of being a parent with the arrival of his daughter, Raha.

However, do you know that the actor had to rush back to the sets of Animal just a few hours after bringing Raha home? Keep reading to know more.

Ranbir Kapoor was back on the sets of Animal just hours after bringing Raha home from the hospital

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal co-star KP Singh recently engaged in a conversation with YouTuber Vanshaj Saxena. During the interview, he recalled meeting Ranbir for the first time on the day he brought Raha home. He shared, “He had just dropped off Raha from the hospital to his house and came to the set straight away. That was the first day when Raha went home. I think 11 am she got discharged and at 3 pm, he was on the set,” he said.

Spilling the beans further, KP Singh shared that they were preparing for a fight scene in Mumbai when Ranbir reached the sets and met the actors who were going to play his cousins in the film.

Advertisement

In addition to this, KP further recalled memories of Ranbir Kapoor asking him about his daughter saying, “One day he just asked me ‘KP, when did your daughter start saying Papa?’ and I was like, ‘Ranbir Kapoor is asking me?’. The actor insisted that after spending so much time on the sets together, they became more like a family by the end.

Ranbir Kapoor on dedicating his time to Raha

Notably, on various occasions, Ranbir Kapoor has expressed his love for his daughter. Earlier during one of the promotional events for Animal, the actor had stated, “I only want to spend time with her. I want to stop acting, stop working. That’s all I want to do, but I cannot do that. I want to pursue my passion also. But it’s very joyful. It’s the most happy I have been in my life. When God takes away something, he also gives you something and I am very grateful that Raha has come into our lives.”

After being in a relationship for some time, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, Raha in November 2022.

ALSO READ: Animal's Ranbir Kapoor makes cutesy revelation about daughter Raha's favorite songs and it'll make you go aww