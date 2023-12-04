Did you know Ranbir Kapoor was only one to know full story of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has turned out to be a massive commercial success. Now, an interesting fact has been revealed involving Reddy and the film's leading man Ranbir Kapoor.

By Yash Singh
Updated on Dec 04, 2023   |  06:54 PM IST  |  3.1K
T-Series and Sandeep Reddy
Picture courtesy: T-Series YouTube and Sandeep Reddy Instagram

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was released recently and it turned out to be a major commercial success. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna among others. Recently, Siddhant Karnick, who also plays a supporting role in the film, opened up about how only Ranbir knew the entire story of the action crime film.

Ranbir Kapoor knew the full story of Animal

Siddhant Karnick plays Ranbir Kapoor’s brother-in-law Varun Pratap Malhotra in Animal. In a recent interview with Filmy, the actor spoke about Kapoor and how he was the only one who knew the full story of the film. He said, “Even Anil Kapoor wasn’t aware of it, made us all feel less bad." Karnick also mentioned how Ranbir would be behind the camera even when they were shooting in high temperatures. 

 He then added, "It was such a wonderful moment for us outsiders. Both of them, their conversations were like an encyclopedia of the Hindi film industry.” 

Ranbir Kapoor did not want 'superstar' tag on poster

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the director revealed that Ranbir Kapoor did not want the 'superstar' tag in Animal's poster. Reddy said, "Ranbir never wanted that; very clearly he never wanted that. I wanted to put that on the audio teaser only, but he said, 'Please don't do that, I don't want that.' But for the poster, I convinced him because I said, 'Forget about what you're feeling; it's my feeling. I feel you're a superstar, I feel putting 'superstar' on the poster.'"

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi. The film marked the first collaboration between Kapoor and Reddy (who had earlier directed Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh). It was released on December 1st and clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. It was earlier supposed to release in August but the date was pushed due to some pending post-production work. 

