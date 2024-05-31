Did you know Ranbir Kapoor’s rockstar avatar in Animal entry scene has a connection to King of Pop Michael Jackson?

It has been nearly six months since Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was released in the theaters. However, it continues to be the internet’s obsession with several behind-the-scene pictures and videos leaving fans to go gaga. Yet again, renowned celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim gave a massive scoop as he revealed that legendary Michael Jackson inspired the actor’s hairstyle.

Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar entry scene in Animal has Michael Jackson connection

Today, on May 31, a while back, Aalim Hakim took to his Instagram handle and shared a carousel of images featuring Animal star Ranbir Kapoor. The pictures showed the actor as young Ranvijay from in the film. The actor was seen flaunting his long hair and flicks falling on his face.

In a long caption, he described, “Ranbir Kapoor as young Ranvijay with his carefree attitude in the movie ANIMAL”

He mentioned how ‘genius’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is passionate about his characters and creates a full background story about aesthetics.

He further shared an interesting anecdote, recalling, "The brief that was given to me from the director was to make Ranbir look like in a Rockstar avatar never seen before on him. Sandeep sir narrated to me that Ranvijay is a diehard Michael Jackson fan. So when you watch the film in the climax scene you get to know when Ranbir asks his father Anil Kapoor Sir that when he wanted to go for MJ Concert he kept saying Papa Papa Papa I want to go for his concert .. This is also one of my favourite scene from the film."

Take a look:

“You will also realise his entry in this look is on the bike smoking a cigarette and then you see him doing a famous MJ Moon Walk with a fantastic background score .. What a BGM I remember in the 90’s we all used to have atleast one poster of King Of Pop Micheal Jackson’s in our cupboard, especially of BAD,” Hakim reminisced.

Aalim further mentioned being a huge fan of the legendary global sensation and called it a ‘great opportunity’ to bring out the essence of MJ’s hairstyle in young Ranvijay. Sharing the idea, he revealed, “So I tried to keep a loose pony at the back with a lot of texture with a hair flick falling on the face . But we did it in a very subtle way to go with the vibe of Ranbir playing Ranvijay and not MJ. Hats Off to Ranbir to pull off every look in the movie with so much of grace.”

In conclusion, he recounted the director and everyone present on the look test day liking the hairstyle with further suggestions for improvement to make it look better on screen

