Did you know Randeep Hooda lost 26 kg to play Vinayak Damodar Savarkar? Producer says ‘He had 1 khajoor and…’

Yesterday, on the occasion of revolutionary leader and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s 140th birth anniversary, the teaser of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeer Hooda, was unveiled. Not only does Randeep Hooda star in the film, it also marks his directorial debut. Randeep Hooda has left no stone unturned in prepping for this role, and the same was confirmed by the producer of the film, Anand Pandit, who mentioned that the actor pulled out all stops to make sure his portrayal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is on point.

Anand Pandit reveals Randeep Hooda lost 26 kg for his role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

In an interaction with ETimes, Anand Pandit revealed that one day Sandeep Singh visited his office with Randeep Hooda, and they pitched the idea of making a biopic of Veer Savarkar. He said that while he was initially a bit apprehensive, Randeep started narrating how they were envisaging the film, and he finalized the film with them in just one day. Anand Pandit was then asked about Randeep Hooda reportedly losing 18kg for the role. However, the producer said that Randeep lost not just 18 kg, but a staggering 26kg for the role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Anand Pandit revealed that when Randeep Hooda came to his office with Sandeep Singh, the actor was 86 kg. He shared that Randeep was so involved in the character, that he left no stone unturned to play the role on screen. He added that Randeep was on an extremely strict diet and that 'he had only 1 khajoor and 1 glass of milk for 4 months until the shooting got over.' He also shaved off his hair at the exact same portions where Veer Savarkar had no hair, revealed Anand Pandit.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar teaser

Meanwhile, yesterday, while sharing the official teaser of the film, Randeep Hooda wrote on Instagram, “India’s Most Influential Revolutionary. The Man most feared by the British. Find out WhoKilledHisStory @randeephooda in and as SwantantryaVeerSavarkar In Cinemas 2023.”

