Did you know Randeep Hooda's wife Lin Laishram has featured in THESE films? All you need to know

Actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot on November 29 and the duo’s simple yet dreamy wedding has lately been stealing the headlines. While the duo has set some serious couple goals since their wedding, let’s uncover the professional front of Lin and explore the films that she has featured in over the years.

Lin Laishram is an actress and notably, she stepped into Bollywood by doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-loved Om Shanti Om. Remember Om Kapoor’s bubbly friend in the movie? The role was played by none other than Lin Laishram.

Taking a step forward in her career trajectory, Laishram proceeded to star in Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom in 2014. It was a biographical sports movie based on the life of boxer Mary Kom. In the project, Lin Laishram was seen essaying the character of Priyanka Chopra’s friend. A report by India Times poured intriguing details about Mary Kom’s titular role earlier and mentioned that Lin had initially auditioned for the lead role in it. However, it eventually went into Chopra’s kitty.

Mrs Hooda also graced the silver screen by appearing in some more films over the years. She was seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jaane Jaan wherein she was seen donning the avatar of Bebo’s coworker. Apart from these projects, she has also appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon and 2019’s Axone.

More about the work and personal front of Lin Laishram

Born in Manipur, Lin has carved out an identity for herself in the modeling industry and remarkably, she is also a businessperson. Over the years, Lin has walked the ramp of several fashion shows and is the brand ambassador of an eminent jewelry brand. In addition, the actress also represented Manipur in the Miss North East pageant back in 2008 and bagged the first runner-up position.

Furthermore, Lin was Manipur’s first model to wear a swimsuit on national television, as per reports.

On the personal front, she got hitched to actor Randeep Hooda on November 29 in Manipur with close friends and family members marking their attendance at the ceremony. Notably, the lovebirds had dated for several years before taking their relationship to the next level.

The couple dropped a hint about their relationship for the first time during Diwali in 2022. Soon after, the duo began to indulge in some PDA and was seen showering love on each other on various occasions. Their simple and dreamy wedding recently has garnered a lot of eyeballs, and of late, fans have been showering the duo with congratulatory wishes.

