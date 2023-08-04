Did you know Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Kudmayi has similarities to Shah Rukh Khan's KKHH? Watch viral post

Karan Johar has made his comeback after a long gap of seven years and undoubtedly won the hearts of fans with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. KJo who is well known for making stories with unique settings and plots, made the love story of Rocky, a Punjabi boy, and Rani, a Bengali girl showcasing his directing brilliance. The moviegoers are rushing to experience the magic of Karan. Now, the team of RRKPK gathered at a press release to launch the track Kudmayi which was played at the end of the film. Within a few minutes of its release, fans have found similarities between Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Kudmayi from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Kudmayi, the latest track of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is composed by Pritam and sung by Shahid Mallya while the lyrics were given by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track has been receiving immense love and positive comments on social media. As soon as the music video was released, fans noticed similarities between Kudmayi scenes with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Fans took screenshots of scenes from both films and showed some similarities between Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and RRKPK's Kudmayi. Some scenes of Kudmayi recalled a scene of SRK and Rani's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, "I missed this tiny detail at the cinema. RRKPK- the gift that keeps on giving. Teri Kudmayi ke din aa Gaye." Another one took screenshots of the scenes of the song and attached them to scenes from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. As a caption the user wrote, "I see what you did here Karan Johar."

Speaking of Kudmayi, the song was played at the end of the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It showcased the wedding moment of Rocky and Rani in the presence of their family members.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28, and within a few days of its release, the film became one of the blockbusters in the history of cinema. KJo's directorial has a stellar cast including veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

