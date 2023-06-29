Did you know Ranveer Singh, Anushka's hit song Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Baaja Baaraat was rejected initially?

Ranveer Singh made his debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. His performance earned him an award for best debut and got overnight success. Anushka was only two films old when she agreed to do the film under the banner of Yash Raj Films banner. The fate of the film resided not just on two newcomers, but the director Maneesh Sharma also made his directorial debut with the movie. However, the movie went on to become a hit at the box office.

Ainvayi Ainvayi was rejected by the director

In a recent interview, renowned music composer and singer duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant revealed the intriguing backstory behind the song's inclusion in the film. According to the composers, the song was initially turned down by the movie's director, Maneesh Sharma. However, determined to get their composition featured in the film, Salim and Sulaiman approached the producer with their catchy track. The producer, recognizing the potential of the song, decided to intervene and convinced the director to include it. Recalling the incident, the producer reportedly told the director, "Mereko nahi pata tera film ka kya hoga, tera actor ka kya hoga, par ye gaana hit hoga. (I don't know what will happen to your film or your actor, but this song will be a hit)"

Salim shared that he went to a sangeet ceremony where he heard a song at the afterparty and he immediately decided that Band Baaja Baaraat should have a song with afterparty vibes. His decision to incorporate 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' into the film proved to be a stroke of genius. The energetic and peppy track, composed by Salim and Sulaiman, went on to become a massive hit among audiences. The infectious energy of the track, combined with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's captivating on-screen chemistry, made it an instant favorite at weddings and parties.

About the track

Released in 2010, Band Baaja Baaraat marked Ranveer Singh's debut in Bollywood, and his electrifying performance in 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' contributed significantly to his rise as a promising young actor. Anushka Sharma's effervescent charm and impeccable dancing skills added to the song's appeal, making it an unforgettable part of the film's soundtrack. The hook steps were copied at sangeet ceremonies across the country.

