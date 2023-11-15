Did you know Ranveer Singh played Deepika Padukone's on-screen husband in THIS film for free?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, often hailed as the power couple of Bollywood, have collaborated in various films, portraying significant roles in movies such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. In addition to full-fledged roles, Deepika also featured alongside Ranveer in a dance number for the 2022 film Cirkus in the song Current Laga and made a cameo appearance in 83. However, there's a hidden gem in their filmography – the small yet delightful Finding Fanny. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh, who had a brief 5-minute role in the movie, did it for free.

Ranveer Singh contributed his performance to Finding Fanny without any remuneration

In the 2014 English-language satirical film Finding Fanny, Ranveer Singh made a brief five-minute cameo as Deepika Padukone's husband, who tragically dies on their wedding day. Despite his role being a small part of the movie, the actor chose not to charge for his contribution, as confirmed by the film's director, Homi Adajania, in a previous interview with Bollywood Hungama.

According to Homi, "Ya! Ranveer is a friend man, so he did it for a laugh! We were sitting around and I was telling him the story of Finding Fanny and he said I'll play Gabo (the character) - he was laughing but was dead serious. I told him that I'd need him in Goa for half a day of shoot but we all had so much fun that he ended up staying for over a week after he was done."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s professional front

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are poised for a dynamic on-screen collaboration in Singham Again, a cop movie directed by Rohit Shetty. The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and more, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

Beyond this venture, Ranveer is gearing up for Don 3, while Deepika anticipates the highly awaited release of Fighter. In a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 8, the couple openly discussed their relationship and marriage, unveiling their wedding video for the first time. This intimate glimpse into their joyous celebration has heightened anticipation among their enthusiastic fanbase.

