Did you know Ranveer Singh was originally considered for THIS Diljit Dosanjh film?

Sandeep Singh mentioned in an interview that Ranveer Singh was definitely considered for a popular film that now stars Diljit Dosanjh.

is one of the biggest superstars in the country right now. He has several huge films lined up including Sooryavanshi and 83 amongst others. Diljit Dosanjh on the other hand entered Bollywood with Udta Punjab and later gave a delicious performance in Soorma. Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh in an interview with India Today confirmed that Ranveer Singh was considered for the titular role in his biopic before Diljit. The film also starred and Angad Bedi as leading characters. Diljit received tremendous reviews for his performance and the film was termed a success on the box office.

Speaking about Ranveer Singh being considered, Sandeep said, “Ranveer Singh was definitely considered as the lead actor instead of Diljit Dosanjh. However, he was not my first choice. His look as a Sikh appealed to everyone, and they thought that he would be a good fit for Soorma...I always wanted the person who'd play my role in the film to look like a real Sikh. It should not become a joke because my life has been full of struggles, and it should be justified on screen. Diljit Dosanjh did exactly that."

Sandeep Singh further shed a light on Diljit Dosanjh’s hard work to train as a professional hockey player. He said, “It was really easy training Diljit Dosanjh because his nature is as such that he picks up things really quick. It took me hardly three-four months to train Diljit because his learning power is quick. People loved my journey in the film. To show my life story in 2 hours 20 minutes on the screen wasn't an easy job...the Soorma team did it so wonderfully. I really thank them for it, especially Diljit Dosanjh who did justice to my role. On three years of Soorma, I also want to thank Taapsee Pannu, director Shaad Ali and the producers.”

