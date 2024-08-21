Did you know Raveena Tandon shot Mohra’s Tip Tip Barsa with bleeding knees and high fever? Actress says ‘It was painful, there were bruises’

Raveena Tandon recently reflected on the difficulties she endured while filming the iconic Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra. Despite the song's celebrated sensuality and the sizzling chemistry between her and Akshay Kumar, Raveena revealed she suffered injuries during the shoot, including bleeding from her knees and ankles and a rusted nail piercing her foot.

She also experienced a fever the following day. She said, “I had bleeding knees, ankles! I had to take a tetanus shot because a rusted nail pierced through my foot.” “It was painful, there were bruises, and just the face was happy,” Raveena added.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Raveena Tandon recounted the difficulties of filming the popular song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. She described the harsh conditions, including freezing water from tankers instead of heated water. Shooting on a construction site added to the challenge, as her saree prevented her from using knee pads or wearing heels, exposing her to stones and nails. She revealed that she slid on her knees, resulting in bleeding from her knees and ankles, and had to get a tetanus shot after a rusted nail pierced her foot.

The actor noted that while the song may appear glamorous to viewers, the reality was quite different. She explained that despite its flashy look, the filming process was far from enjoyable. Raveena added, “It looks all glamourous, you must be thinking, ‘Oh these guys must’ve had a blast’. No we didn’t. There was nothing happening there!” She shared that the experience was painful, with bruises and discomfort, and that the only aspect that looked happy was her face. After enduring multiple cold showers, she developed a fever, which she continued to work through for the following three days.

The renowned song Tip Tip Barsa Paani showcased the electrifying chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. Performed by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, this popular track from the 1994 film Mohra is remembered for its captivating melody and sensual appeal. Raveena's saree in the video has become an iconic pop culture symbol, making the song a lasting classic in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar are set to reunite for Welcome to the Jungle. This film, part of the popular Welcome franchise, boasts a stellar cast including Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, and Lara Dutta. Scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release, it promises to bring more comedy and star power to the big screen.