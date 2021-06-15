Did you know the REASON why Salman Khan did not pursue his dream of becoming a cricketer?

Salman Khan spoke about how dad Salim Khan wanted him to become a cricketer. Salim Durani was hired as his coach.

has been one of the most bankable stars for nearly three decades in Hindi cinema. He has had some of the biggest blockbusters of the recent past including ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Sultan’, and ‘Kick’, amongst others. But becoming an actor was not the first career choice for him. At the launch of Sania Mirza’s autobiography, Salman Khan spoke about how his dad Salim Khan wanted him to be a cricketer. He also mentioned that prolific cricketer Salim Durani was hired as his coach and thought that Salman could have a bright future as a cricketer.

“My dad wanted me to play cricket. That could have happened easily but I just didn’t see myself going for cricket practice at 5:30 in the morning. This life is as it is difficult for me, cricket would have been very difficult,” Salman said. He further added, “Salim Durani was hired to be my coach. First day, he saw me play, I played very well. Second day, I did really well so he called my father the third day and said your son has got a very bright future. That is the day I realised, my father came to see me play.. so I should play really badly."

The Kick actor said that reaching school used to be a big problem for him. He would attend his first lecture at 9 am and would wake up at 8:30 am and 'barely managed to reach school on time'. Salman Khan’s latest release Radhe proved to be a successful venture for him. One of the films from his upcoming lineup is Antim: The Final Truth co-starring Aayush Sharma.

