Did you know Remo D'Souza was supposed to have a scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Pardes?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Pardes which released in 1997, is completing 26 years of its release on August 8. The Subhash Ghai directorial had blockbuster music and was successful at the box office. Days before its anniversary, choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza has revealed how he was supposed to be in a scene with Shah Rukh in the film.

Remo D’Souza opens up about shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Pardes

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Remo disclosed how he had shot for a small scene alongside King Khan in Pardes which eventually did not make it to the final cut of the film. During the shooting of Pardes, Remo was a dancer in the team of choreographer Ahmed Khan and had featured in the iconic song Meri Mehbooba. He said, “I have lots of memories from the film, I think I can write a book on that. But I will say two things. Firstly, starring in this film was a huge deal for me. Subhashji just said that he needed four guys from choreographer Ahmed Khan’s team in the garage scene and I was one of them. I was given lines, I got a good number of dialogues with Shah Rukh Khan. That was very new to me.”

He also recalled taking his friends to watch the film and discovering how his scene had been edited. He mentioned that his shots in the song were a saving grace. He added, “When the film was released, I took all my friends to the theater, declaring that I have done a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Subhash Ghai. However, when we sat to see the film, the first half was over and it didn’t have even one shot of mine. In the second half, thank god, the song ‘Meri Mehbooba’ came and I had a prominent presence in that song. That song saved me, otherwise, my friends would have really beaten me up.”

Pardes was a romantic drama film helmed by director Subhash Ghai and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry and Apurva Agnihotri in the lead. The supporting cast included Alok Nath, Amrish Puri and Himani Shivpuri.

