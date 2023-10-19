Did you know Richa Chadha's mom confused Ali Fazal with THIS actor when she told her about their relationship?

One of Bollywood’s highly adored couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in an interfaith relationship for several years now. When Richa who was last seen in Fukrey 3 initially revealed to her mother that she was dating Ali, her mother was concerned and called her with information she had found online. In a recent interview, Richa Chadha fondly recalled a humorous incident from her life. She explained how her mother once mistakenly believed that Ali was a married man with two children residing in Lahore.

Richa Chadha reveals her mother mistakenly confused Ali Fazal with Ali Zafar

During a recent interaction with All About Eve India podcast, Richa informed her mother about her relationship with Ali in the early days, but her mother confused Ali Fazal with Ali Zafar and searched for the wrong person online. She explained that Ali's character in Fukrey is named Zafar, but his real name is Ali Fazal and, there’s one more Pakistani actor named Ali Zafar who has worked in popular Bollywood films like Dear Zindagi and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Due to the similarity in names, she added, “a lot of people just confuse the names.”

The Fukrey 3 actress Richa Chadha explained the situation and mentioned that when she initially told her mother about dating Ali, her mother was quite alarmed. She received a call from her, who mistakenly believed that Ali was married with two children and lived in Lahore. Richa clarified the misunderstanding, stating that it was not the same person her mother had found information about. Mentioning the same, she said, “My mom called me very alarmed and said, ‘I don’t know if you know that he is married and he has two kids’. I was like ‘What?!’ She’s like ‘Yeah, he is from Lahore, he is married and he has two kids’. I said ‘No, it’s not that guy’.”

About Richa Chadha’s recent film Fukrey 3

The recently released movie Fukrey 3 retains the original cast, except for Ali Fazal. It's directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, written by Vipul Vig, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Initially scheduled for a December 1st release, the film finally hit the theaters on September 28. The movie stars Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to appear in a documentary about their wedding which is titled RiAlity.

