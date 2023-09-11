Did you know Ridhi Dogra initially refused to play the role of Kaveri in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan?

It has been four days since Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed movie Jawan, in which he stars alongside Nayanthara, hit the screens. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film is setting impressive records at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan's immense global stardom is undeniable. He has a unique ability to draw a massive audience to the theaters, a feat that very few Indian actors can achieve. Ridhi Dogra is also a part of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan. She portrayed the character of SRK's mother, named Kaveri, in the film. Recently, Ridhi revealed she said “no” to playing the role of Shah Rukh’s mother in the film.

Ridhi Dogra recalls the time when she got a call for the role of Kaveri in Jawan

Recently, during an interaction with India Today, Ridhi Dogra spoke about playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother, Kaveri in Jawan. She said, “I’ll be honest, I was very nervous about taking this up, but I didn't know any better. I didn't understand if I should do it, or I should not do it. The only thing I saw in it was that it was challenging for me. That's the only thing that pushed me to do it.”

She further added, “At that time, I was shooting for like all those web series where I played significant roles, that’s the time I got a call for this character, Kaveri. For me, I am a student of cinema and so, when I was told that Atlee wanted to meet me, it was a huge thing. They had started shooting back then. I remember when Atlee called me on set, SRK was on the floor, shooting. For me, the fact that a director of his stature took out time to meet me was huge.”

Ridhi Dogra reveals saying “no” to playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in the film

Speaking about how she bagged the role of Kaveri in Jawan, the actress also revealed that initially, she said “no” to playing the role of SRK’s mother in the film. She said, “I had tested with Mukesh Chhabra for something else. A year before, I got a call around June 2022, where they said that Atlee wanted to meet me urgently. I was shocked and nervous, but he was very sweet and chilled out. It was easy to talk to him.”

She elaborated, “Atlee told me about the role, but it was a brief idea, so I contemplated it. I said no first to playing a mother onscreen because I love Shah Rukh Khan so much and was in two minds about this. I mean ‘it’s SRK’. But then, when Atlee called me to meet again, I was convinced about their process. Everyone wants to look beautiful in the quintessential way; starlet, fashionista, but I am also an actor. So, I took playing a mother as a challenge and wanted to take it up.”

“Atlee told me that my character would become a meme. Be prepared. That is what filmmaking is. You have got to take risks. In my own small way, I took my risk. This was a huge risk for me. I was very anxious throughout the shoot. Will this be the right decision? I have to give it to Atlee, he presented the character really well and justified it. It was all in his head,” she finally concluded.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed and written by Atlee.

