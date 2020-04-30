Did you know Rishi Kapoor goofed up in his introduction scene in Amar Akbar Anthony with Neetu Kapoor?

Rishi Kapoor starrer Amar Akbar Anthony is one of the blockbuster movies and the veteran actor was seen romancing Neetu Kapoor in the movie.

, one of the Bollywood’s shiniest star, is no more with us and this news of his demise has left the nation heartbroken. The actor has been known for his lively and jovial nature and had the knack of turning any moment into fun. He was certainly a charmer, be it on screen or off the screen. And in his career of spanning over four decades, Rishi emerged as Bollywood’s perfect romantic hero and has given us several blockbuster movies like Bobby, Kabhie Kabhie, Karz, Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni and many more.

He was considered to be an epitome of talent, charm and perfection and made sure to pause the moment for everyone every time he made an appearance on the silver screen. While it was always a delight to watch Rishi Kapoor on the big screen, did you know the veteran actor had once done a major goof up while shooting for one of his blockbusters? We are talking about his 1977 release Amar Akbar Anthony which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Vinod Khanna, Shabana Azmi and Pran in the lead.

The movie has been a cult classic and continues to be among all time favourites for the cine buffs. However, it might leave you surprised that Rishi has made an interesting goof up in his introduction scene of the movie wherein he was seen sharing the screens space with lady love . To recall, Rishi Kapoor was seen playing the role of Akbar Illahabadi in the movie and his introduction scene featured him undergoing a medical check up from Neetu aka Dr Salma. However, he ended up calling Dr Salma by her real name (Neetu) instead of the character name.

In fact, while this goof is quite evident, it wasn’t edited in the movie and the scene remains intact in the final print.

Interestingly, Rishi was already dating Neetu when Amar Akbar Anthony was shot and their sizzling chemistry was evidently visible on the silver screen. For the uninitiated, Rishi and Neetu started dating in 1975 and the couple tied the knot in 1980. Ever since then, Rishi and Neetu have given serious relationship goals to the millennials.

After Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had to move to New York for the medical treatment, Neetu stood by his side through all the thick and thin. Interestingly, the veteran actor had also lauded his wife’s efforts for handling him so well during the difficult times. During one of his interviews, Rishi had asserted, “I have learnt to remain calm with my family and fans. I owe it to them; they have given me so much love and sent good wishes. Neetu has been my rock and has shouldered all the responsibilities. So, has been my family, who would drop in to give me the strength to battle my illness.”

The duo had returned to India in September in 2019 after year and Rishi was elated than ever to be back to his homeland. In fact, he was over the moon when he had returned to the film sets for Emraan Hashmi’s The Body. However, his health has been a constant hindrance and he often required instant medical attention.

In fact, he was hospitalised in February 2020, as well due to health deterioration. Rishi had even expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their unconditional love and assured them to entertain them again. “Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. I was running a slight fever and on investigation, Drs found a patch which could have led to pneumonia, was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertaining and love you. I am now in Mumbai,” Rishi had tweeted.

Reportedly, Rishi’s health had once again deteriorated early this month and he was in the hospital for quite some time now. Post his demise, Rishi’s family also released a statement and stated, “Rishi was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×