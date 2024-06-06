Did you know Saif Ali Khan had to take sleeping pills to ace one take shots in Hum Saath Saath Hain?

Even after decades of its release, Hum Saath-Saath Hain remains one of the cult classic films that continues to entertain the audience. With an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Bahl, and others; Sooraj Barjatya created a masterpiece.

In an old interview, the director revealed why Saif had to be given medications by his then-wife Amrita Singh. Read on!

Saif Ali Khan was given medicines to ace one take shot in Hum Saath-Saath Hain

While sharing some wonderful memories about his film Hum Saath-Saath Hain with Rajshri, director Sooraj Barjatya recently revealed that while they were picturizing the song Sunoji Dulhan, Saif Ali Khan had to do multiple retakes. This is when he thought that Saif is a natural actor and it should be done in one go since it’s comedy. Hence, he spoke to his then-wife Amrita Singh, and she revealed that Saif would stay up all night, thinking how he would ace his lines and role.

On hearing this, Barjatya suggested she give him some medicine and take him to bed. “Toh chupke se ek din dawai di, so gae, next day Uth k aae, one-take okay hogaya. Vo bole one take kaise hua? Hum bole natural actor ho, so dhang se toh hoga. (So, she sneakily gave him medicine, he slept and the next day he aced the shot in one take. Saif asked, ‘How did it happen in one go?’ I said, ‘You’re a natural actor. Please sleep properly then only it will happen.)”

Saif Ali Khan was nervous while shooting Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Sooraj Barjatya also added in the same interview that at that time, Saif would stay nervous. He referred to the phase before his hit film Dil Chahta Hai when some of his movies didn’t make a huge impact at the box office.

He stated, “Saif kaafi nervous rehte they aur pehli baar itna bada role that aur vo bhi opposite such big actors, toh vo both pressure rakhte they aur both mehnat karte they, ratte they dialogue baar baar. (Saif would stay nervous; this was the first time he was doing a big role opposite such big stars. So, he was under a lot of pressure but also worked hard and would rehearse his dialogues often.)”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in the Telugu language film Devara.

