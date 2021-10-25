Did you know Saif Ali Khan had to undergo physical change for his upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2?

Popular crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli continues to be in the headlines after the makers announced the sequel of the film. Well, the buzz for the film was going on for a long time. And recently, the teaser of the film was released and it just increased the excitement among the fans. In the upcoming sequel, the cast ensemble includes Rani Mukerji as Babli, Saif Ali Khan as Bunty, and newcomers Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead. In a chat conversation with Mid-Day, Saif shared some of the interesting facts about his upcoming role.

He said that for the role in the film he had to undergo massive body change. “I had to gain several kilos but the point was that I have to lose it quickly because of my packed shooting schedule. Now, when I think back, I'm glad I went through the process because Rakesh aka the OG Bunty looks believable in the film. He is now a family man and does not con people anymore. He has settled down and his struggles are real. Once he used to be a legend and now he is a nobody.”