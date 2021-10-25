Did you know Saif Ali Khan had to undergo physical change for his upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2?
He said that for the role in the film he had to undergo massive body change. “I had to gain several kilos but the point was that I have to lose it quickly because of my packed shooting schedule. Now, when I think back, I'm glad I went through the process because Rakesh aka the OG Bunty looks believable in the film. He is now a family man and does not con people anymore. He has settled down and his struggles are real. Once he used to be a legend and now he is a nobody.”
On the work front, the actor has films lined up in his kitty. He will be next seen in Adipurush co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. In the film, he will be essaying the role of Ravana.
Also Read: Bunty Aur Babli 2 Teaser: OGs Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan clash with newbies Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari