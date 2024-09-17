Did you know Saif Ali Khan never gets his Pataudi Palace painted? Sharmila Tagore keeps ‘hisab-kitab’ reveals Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan reflected on her royal heritage and the family’s Pataudi Palace, which she mentioned is chiefly owned by her brother, Saif Ali Khan. She noted that the Khan family never gets the Palace painted but gets it whitewashed cause it's less expensive. She also revealed that her mother Sharmila Tagore keeps a check on 'hisab-kitab'

In a chat with Cyrus Broacha on the Housing.com YouTube channel, she also said that her mother, veteran actor, still keeps a tab on the palace’s daily maintenance expenses. “My mother sits with her hisaab-kitaab; she knows daily expenditure and monthly expenditure. For example, we whitewash Pataudi, it’s not painted because it’s a lot less expensive. And we haven’t bought anything new for a long time. It’s the architecture of the place that’s most inviting; it’s not the things, it’s not the objects".

Soha shared details about the history of Pataudi Palace, revealing that she was born after the abolition of privy purses and royal titles in 1970. She mentioned that her brother, Saif, was born a prince as he arrived that same year. With these titles, she said, came both responsibilities and expenses.

Soha suggested that her grandmother’s father may have been somewhat envious of her grandfather due to his competitive nature as a sportsman. However, while building the palace to impress him, her grandfather ran out of funds. As a result, many parts of the palace were covered with carpets because there wasn’t enough money to complete the flooring with marble, leaving cement underneath.

She also mentioned that since the 'generator room' belongs to her, she is responsible for its maintenance. This ‘generator room’ is actually a two-bedroom apartment. She explained that when the palace was leased to Neemrana Hotels, her parents needed a place to stay, so the generator room was transformed into a two-BHK.

Soha also referenced Saif's previous comments, where he stated that he had to buy the palace back after it had been leased to a hotel chain. Now, the family uses it as a vacation home and rents it out for film productions. The movie Animal and Saif’s series Tandav were among the recent projects filmed at the iconic location.

