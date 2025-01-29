Did you know Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were the first choice for Govinda and Chunky Panday’s Aankhen? Here's what happened
The 1993 action-comedy Aankhen, featuring Govinda, Chunky Panday, and Shakti Kapoor, became a massive hit. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is known for its quirky storyline and iconic characters. Recently, Chunky Panday shared that director Pahlaj Nihalani originally considered casting Salman Khan and Aamir Khan for the film.
In an interview with IANS, Chunky Panday revealed, "Pahlaj Nihalani was originally supposed to make a film with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan." However, after missing the opportunity, he decided to create a similar project in his own style, starring Chunky Panday and Govinda, which eventually led to the making of Aankhen.
He further added that when Pahlaj began the project, his aim was to create something even bigger and better than Andaz Apna Apna. However, he ended up making Aankhen instead. The film was completed in just six months, as they were eager to release it before Andaz Apna Apna. Chunky noted that it was all part of a healthy competition.
When reflecting on his fondest memories from the film, the actor shared that it was the time spent with Govinda and Kader Khan while shooting the house sequences that stood out. He recalled their dynamic as the mischievous 'spoiled kids' and their 'high-flying father', which made for some of the most entertaining moments on set.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Chunky Panday is busy filming Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Johnny Lever. The film is slated for release in June 2025.
