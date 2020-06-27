Did you know Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon fought over a bubble gum on the sets of a film? Watch

Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Salman Khan starrer Patthar Ke Phool

While and have shared screen space a couple of times but we are sure that Salman Khan will always hold a special place in Raveena’s heart because Raveena made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan. Post that, Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon were seen sharing screen space in Andaaz Apna Apna among other films, and during a recent show, Raveena Tandon got talking about her equation with Salman Khan, and what was interesting was when Raveena Tandon revealed that she and Salman Khan used to fight a lot.

Well, we are sure that co-stars indulge in trivial fights on the sets but what stood out for us was when Ranveen Tandon revealed that once, they fought over a bubble gum. That’s right! As per reports, while shooting for a scene, Salman Khan put bubblegum on Raveena’s face, which in turn, irked Raveena and she picked up a fight with the Dabangg actor. Well, we are sure that such fights and pranks are commonplace on shooting sets because as we speak, Raveena and Salman Khan continue to be great friends and during a recent interview, Raveena had said that Salman is a fantastic person at heart and if she has to name one person who has stood by her side as a friend, it would be Salman

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 starring and next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan is quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse with friends and family.

Credits :Lehren Retro

