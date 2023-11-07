Did you know Salman Khan asked Prabhudeva to 'break his bones' during Wanted shoot? Here's why

Renowned choreographer Prabhudheva transitioned into a Hindi film director with the 2009 movie Wanted, starring Salman Khan. This film marked a fresh start for Salman Khan as he embraced the role of a massy hero. Notably, because Prabhudheva, an experienced choreographer, directed the film, Salman put his all into both acting and dance sequences. Recently in an interview, Prabhudheva reminisced about how Salman was determined to excel in his dance sequences for the film. At one point, Salman even told him, “Break my bones.”

Prabhudeva heaps praise on Salman Khan

During a recent interaction with O2 India, Prabhudheva remembered that during the making of Wanted, producer Boney Kapoor and actor Salman Khan had established themselves and had nothing to prove. However, Prabhudheva had placed a significant amount of pressure on himself because he was making his debut as a director in Bollywood. He mentioned that Salman had alleviated all his concerns about the film's outcome and encouraged him to concentrate on creating his songs “superbly”. He said, “He (Salman) used to say, don’t worry about the picture working. Make my song superbly.”

He further mentioned that Salman used to say, “Break my bones, make me dance well.” He praised Salman's work ethic and said, he's determined to excel. He has a strong passion for it. He said, “He wants to do it. He has that fire.” The film Wanted included dance numbers like Jalwa and Love Me Love Me.

About Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Salman Khan is coming back as the original spy, Tiger, in the third movie of the Tiger series. Katrina Kaif is also returning to play her well-known character, Zoya. Maneesh Sharma is directing Tiger 3, and it's an important part of Aditya Chopra's extensive spy movie series. Emraan Hashmi plays a crucial role as the main villain.

The film has garnered a lot of attention from the audience, thanks to the positive feedback on the teaser, trailer, and the hit song "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam," which quickly climbed the charts. You can now book your tickets in advance and don't forget to save the date for the movie's premiere on November 12.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer sets record with most number of action sequences in spy universe