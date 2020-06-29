Did you know Salman Khan did not have his shirt on when Katrina Kaif first saw him at his birthday party?

Katrina Kaif narrated her first meeting to Salman Khan and well, it sure turned out to be a rather funny moment for everyone present at the occasion after all.

and sure share a great equation with each other, both on-screen as well as on-screen. The duo has to their credits, multiple films and they have definitely managed to keep up their charm in the films they have done together. In fact, their last film, Bharat, happens to be one which they did together and now, they are looking forward to the releases of their respective films, which seems to have come to a halt due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Now, we came across an interaction of the duo, where they were talking about the first impression they had when they first met each other. And well, it sure turned out to be a revelation, especially because Katrina went on to reveal how since she is friends with Khan's sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, she had invited him to Salman's birthday party at his house. Now, recalling the first time she met saw him, she revealed how he did not have his shirt on and burst into a peal of laughter.

While that is funny, Salman went on to add how he had just gone for a shower and by the time he came out, he realised how everyone had already arrived at his house. Now, he happened to be shirtless and did not know that everyone is here. None the less, he also spoke about his first impression of Katrina and revealed how he was left wondering who is this beautiful lady at his house after all and that is about it.

