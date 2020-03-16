Did you know Salman Khan had a cameo in a Punjabi song video by Sukhwinder Singh before Maine Pyaar Kiya?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Even before becoming famous with Maine Pyaar Kiya, Salman Khan was a part of a Punjabi music video by Sukhwinder Singh. The video of the old song featuring young Salman is an unmissable sight. Check it out.

Among the most popular Khans in Bollywood, ’s name shines right at the top. The dapper Khan has managed to rule box office and over the hearts of people for over 30 years. And, he is continuing to do so with each of his films. Lovingly called Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman has done several films in the past 3 decades and most of his fans remember Maina Pyaar Kiya to be his first hit film when he began his Bollywood journey.

However, even before signing Maine Pyaar Kiya, Salman featured in a brief appearance in a Punjabi song ‘Jugni’ by Sukhwinder Singh. Yes, not just this, we get to see the Radhe star in a cool cameo in the folk Punjabi song and also, he looks absolutely unrecognizable in it. Being the fitness lover that he is, in the video too, we get a glimpse of his ripped biceps in a sleeveless tee and it's an unmissable sight for every Salman fan.

Also Read| COVID 19 doesn’t stop Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s Radhe shoot; WHO's safety guidelines to be followed on sets

Well, the fun and peppy Punjabi song by Sukhwinder was shared by Salman’s fan clubs on social media and it ended up going viral. We get to see Salman in the video as a star shooting for his film when the lead star of the video happens to bump into him. Seeing the younger Salman, one can’t help but notice his cool swag even back then. Well, without further adieu, check out Salman’s first ever Punjabi music video.

Salman Khan in a Punjabi music video:

Meanwhile, Khan is currently extremely busy with the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is being shot in Mumbai with , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Often, Salman and Disha are spotted on the sets by fans and photos of the two surface on social media. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe is produced by Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on Eid i.e May 22, 2020.

Credits :YouTube

Read More