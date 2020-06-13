Did you know Salman Khan had offered Juhi Chawla to play the role of his mother in a film?

During an episode of Bigg Boss when Juhi Chawla had appeared on the show, Salman Khan had offered her to play the role of his mother in a film. Watch here!

We all have seen Juhi Chawla romance and on the silver screen but did you ever realise that Juhi Chawla has never romanced in a film. That’s right! Well, many years back, when Juhi Chawla was a leading actress, she was offered a film opposite Salman Khan but due to reasons best known to her, the Duplicate actress refused the film and instead asked the producers to cast Aamir Khan.

Reports suggest that when Salman Khan learnt that Juhi Chawla refused the film, he was upset but post that, the two never came on screen together. Now a few years back, when Juhi Chawla visited the sets of Bigg Boss to promote her film, that is when Salman Khan, who was hosting the show, reminded Juhi that she had refused a film many years ago with him. Later, Juhi said that she wonders if she is the only heroine of his generation whom he has never co-starred with, and when Juhi said that she and Salman Khan can work now, Salman Khan, in a humorous manner, offered Juhi to play the role of his mother as he said that she can now play the role of his mother. Well, we don’t know about playing the role of a mother but we would love to see these two together on screen.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 and next, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite .

