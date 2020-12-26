Did you know Salman Khan helped Remo D'Souza’s wife Lizelle when the choreographer suffered a heart attack?

As per the latest buzz, Salman Khan has extended support to Remo D'Souza’s wife Lizelle when the choreographer was undergoing heart surgery. Dabangg Khan was reportedly in constant touch with the doctors treating the dancer.

Recently, Remo D'Souza’s wife Lizelle has expressed her gratitude to Dabangg on social media. Sharing a picture with her husband, she had penned a long note wherein she thanked the superstar for extending the emotional support. The ace choreographer's wife had written, “I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there.”

While everyone was thinking why did Lizelle thank the actor, we now learn that the Sultan star had helped Lizelle when the choreographer suffered a heart attack. The Kick star was reportedly in constant touch with the doctors and kept them calling while instructing them to get “Remo out of this.”

As per a report in Times of India, the 54-year-old actor was the first person Lizelle had called upon reaching the hospital. The leading daily quoted the source close to the development as saying, “In a jiffy, Salman personally was in touch with the team of doctors who were controlling Remo's vital parameters and telling them that they have to get Remo out of this. Throughout the surgery, he kept making calls to whomsoever it was required in the hospital and he stopped only after Remo was wheeled out from the Operation Theatre.”

An insider further added, “Even after Remo came home, three days ago, Salman kept in touch with Lizelle asking about Remo.”

Check out Lizelle's Instagram post:

Remo and Salman have worked together in the 2018 action thriller Race 3. A few days ago, the 46-year-old dancer was discharged from the hospital after suffering a heart attack. He is currently on a road to recovery.

Credits :Times of India

