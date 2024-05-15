Did you know Salman Khan once proposed to Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal? Her reply will leave you in shock

Bollywood actress Sharmin Segal has been making immense buzz on social media lately after her portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Heeramandi. The actress, who is also the niece of the magnum-opus director recently recalled meeting Salman Khan on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

During the conversation, she also recounted the Sikandar actor proposing to her for marriage. Read on to know the full anecdote inside.

Sharmin Segal recalls Salman Khan proposing to her for marriage

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Sharmin Segal was asked to name the first celebrity she met for the first time in person in her life. To this, the actress mentioned it was Salman Khan, whom she met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Hum Di De Chuke Sanam while she was two years old. It was the first meeting that she could ‘register’.

"I was like 2 or 3 something, and he was like, "Will you marry me?" and I said, "No!" she recalls the memory with laughter. The actress further mentioned that she still fangirls Salman Khan's O O Jaane Jaana from Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, asserting that she said that at that age while she obviously did not understand the meaning of marriage and said no to everything.

Sharmin Segal reveals no special treatment was given to her on the sets of Heeramandi

It is worth mentioning that Sharmin Segal was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi in the role of Alamzeb. Despite the director being her ‘mama (uncle)’, the actress had mentioned that she wasn’t given any special treatment on the sets.

In an interview with Indian Express, the actress denied getting any special leeway because she is related to the director. The actress remarked that the director loves her a lot and she will not deny this but when she looks at him on sets, she does not look at him as her uncle but as SLB.

“That’s the respect he has earned throughout his life. I can’t take that away just because I’m related to him. I also can’t change the fact that I’m related to him,” she quipped.

Sharmin made her debut in 2019 with Mangesh Hadawale’s Malaal, and later she was seen in 2022 released, Atithi Bhooto Bhava co-starring Pratik Gandhi.

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

