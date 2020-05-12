Did you know Salman Khan’s daughter in Tere Bina is played by Waluscha De Sousa’s youngest daughter Sienna?

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s song, Tere Bina was just launched a while back and it is an ode to love. However, did you know the girl who plays Salman’s daughter in the song is none other than Waluscha De Sousa’s youngest daughter, Sienna Robinson.

just released his latest single Tere Bina featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez. The romantic ballad is an ode to romance, loss and life and has been completely shot in and around Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. It showcases cute moments between Salman and Jacqueline who play a couple in the song. However, the twist comes in the end when we get to know that Jacqueline is no longer with Salman and has left behind a daughter. But, did you know that the girl playing Salman’s daughter in the song is actually Waluscha De Sousa’s youngest daughter Sienna?

Yes, Waluscha has three kids from her previous marriage with Marc Robinson. The model-turned-actress has 3 kids, Chanel, Brooklyn and Sienna. In the song, the young girl you see dancing with Salman is actually Waluscha De Sousa’s daughter Sienna. When we tried to look for her Instagram account, we found it to be private but it had the link to Salman’s song, Tere Bina in the bio. Also, fans of Salman also have been tweeting about the superstar launching yet another talent with his video and it is Waluscha’s daughter Sienna.

Also Read | Tere Bina Song: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s love ballad is an ode to romance, loss and life

In the video, we get to see Sienna paint with Salman, have fun and frolic in the end. The superstar is seen playing the doting dad who is taking care of his daughter without her mom. The girl in the blue dress seemed to have caught everyone’s attention and even the netizens have been tweeting about the same. Meanwhile, before the launch of Tere Bina, Waluscha D’Sousa took Salman’s interview and the superstar revealed that there are lots of things in the song that are different. Tere Bina is crooned by Salman and has been directed by him as well. The lyrics have been composed by Shabbir Ahmed and music has been composed by Ajay Bhatia. The song is getting a good response from the fans.

Check out the glimpses of Waluscha’s daughter with Salman Khan in Tere Bina:

Waluscha daughter sienna impressed in #TereBina song. Hello all media people, #SalmanKhan launched one more fresh talent. pic.twitter.com/fkRm7235o6 — Salman Abdi #Radhe (@SalmanAabdi) May 12, 2020

Credits :YouTubeTwitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×